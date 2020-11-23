Did Saudi Arabia’s ambitions suffer a setback at the G20 summit?

Nader Hashemi, director of the Center of Middle East Studies at the University of Denver, says the G20 summit has dealt a blow to Saudi ambitions. Riyadh had hoped world leaders would arrive in Saudi Arabia, validate the rule of the crown prince and help the world forget the country’s human rights record. #G20Summit #SaudiArabia #Humanrights