COVID-19 vaccine developments inject optimism into markets

World markets are rising as signs of more progress in the race for a coronavirus vaccine outweigh concerns over surging infections in various parts of the world. Europe's major stock markets are in positive territory on news that the vaccine candidate being developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University is up to 90-percent effective. Director of investment strategy at fintech firm, NAGA Jameel Ahmad has more. #globalstocks #Vaccineprogress #Business