Has France waged a political war against Muslims?

On November 18, President Macron issued an ultimatum to Muslim leaders to accept a "charter of republican values," including a ban on political action from Muslim groups. Speaking to TRT World, civil liberties activist Yasser Louati believes the future of French Muslims lies in their capacity to stand against oppression.