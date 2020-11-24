Booker Prize Winner | Steve McQueen's Small Axe | Matchstick Landmarks​

On this episode of Showcase; 2020 Booker Prize Winner 00:41 Aasmah Mir, Broadcaster and Journalist​ 01:12 Matchstick Landmarks​ 09:15 Maestro Philip Tracy 11:34 Namad Gallery 13:46 Steve McQueen's Small Axe 16:18 The Art of Trinidad Garcia 18:07 Selma Gurbuz's​ This Place We Call World 20:48 #BookerPrize #SteveMcQueen #PhilipTracy