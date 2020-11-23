Could the Tigray conflict spiral out of control?

Government forces have captured two towns from rebel forces in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region, the government said on Friday, and Tigrayan fighters fired rockets at an airport in a neighbouring region. The UN has called for an immediate ceasefire as many refugees flee to Sudan. Abdi Ismail Samatar, a professor at the University of Minnesota,weighs in. #UN #Tigrayconflict #HornofAfrica