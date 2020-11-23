BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
G20 leaders vow equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines | Money Talks
AstraZeneca has become the latest pharmaceutical company to announce positive results from the coronavirus vaccine it's developing with Oxford University. It's also the first major drugmaker that's promised to provide the injection to developing countries at cost price. It comes after leaders of the world's 20 biggest economies pledged to ensure the fair and equal distribution of COVID-19 vaccines to all countries. But caseloads are growing by the day, and getting the drugs to those who need them most could take months. Mobin Nasir reports. To discuss the lastest vaccine developments, We were joined by Dr Muhammad Munir, who's a virologist at Lancaster University. #G20 #Vaccine #COVID19
G20 leaders vow equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines | Money Talks
November 23, 2020
Explore
Israeli court extends detention of 7 soldiers accused of sexually abusing fellow servicemembers
Why Russia Is Backing Down in Its Dispute with Azerbaijan
Trump imposes 50% tariffs on all Brazilian goods in retaliation to Bolsonaro trial
Netanyahu says Palestinians should have 'freedom of choice' to leave Gaza
Trump courts West Africa in bid to foster trade
Hamas agrees to release 10 Israeli hostages amid tough Gaza ceasefire talks
South Korea court issues arrest warrant for ex-president Yoon
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
AI giant Nvidia makes history as first $4T company
US sanctions Francesca Albanese over push for ICC action against American, Israeli officials
US bulldozers held by Biden now arrive in Israel
Fidan to reaffirm Türkiye's commitment to regional cooperation at ASEAN meeting
Pakistan to deepen trade, tech and defence ties with Türkiye: Sharif
Trump tariffs create national disaster for tiny African country of Lesotho
X CEO Linda Yaccarino resigns after two years
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us