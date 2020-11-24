United Nations says child marriages are increasing in Yemen

A UN report says poverty and the war in Yemen have led to a dramatic increase in child marriages. Girls are becoming wives as early as 12 to boys as young as 14. The UN estimates that 70 percent of brides in Yemen are under the age of 18. Shoaib Hasan takes a look at the problem. The War in Yemen 🇾🇪 👉 http://trt.world/16qp #yemen #yemenchildmarriages #yemenchildren