November 24, 2020
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Saudi Arabia denies reports of Netanyahu meeting crown prince in the kingdom
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has refused to confirm reports that he secretly flew to Saudi Arabia to meet Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salam. Israeli media are reporting that a jet used by Netanyahu made a two hour stop at the Red Sea resort of Neom. The Saudi foreign minister has denied any meeting took place. Author and award winning journalist at Haaretz Gideon Levy has more. #MohammedbinSalman #BenjaminNetanyahu #Neom
Saudi Arabia denies reports of Netanyahu meeting crown prince in the kingdom
Explore