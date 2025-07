Israeli envoy to UN meets FETO supporter Enes Kanter

Israel’s UN envoy Gilad Erdan met with NBA player Enes Kanter in New York. Kanter is an avid Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) supporter and is on Interpol's most-wanted list for terrorism charges. Remembering July 15 coup attempt 👉 http://trt.world/1pvj #FETO #EnesKanter #Fetullah Gulen