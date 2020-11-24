UK govt says Shamima Begum is still a 'security threat'

The British Supreme Court is considering whether to allow Shamima Begum to return to the UK, after she was stripped of her citizenship for joining Daesh We speak to researcher at the University of Exeter's Strategy and Security Institute Tallha Abdulrazaq on how much of a security risk Shamima would pose. much of a security risk Shamima would pose to national security. #ShamimaBegum #Daesh #UK