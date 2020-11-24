EU: Budget blackmail?

Money as they say talks, and in the case of two EU countries it's shouting NO very loudly. Hungary and Poland are blocking the release of billions of dollars to other member nations. What's going on? Guests: Andras Laszlo Advisor to Fidesz Michael Taylor Senior Analyst at Oxford Analytica Pieter Cleppe Policy Analyst at Property Rights Alliance