Various countries protest use of masks, and lockdown rules

Anti-mask protests are gaining momentum across Europe as coronavirus cases surge. Thousands of people have been demonstrating in Germany, which is struggling to contain the spread. The protests have only grown as they've gained support from far-right groups. Author and Editor in Chief of the leading journal Social Movement Studies Journal Cristina Flesher Fominaya weighs in. #COVID19 #antimaskprotests #lockdownrules