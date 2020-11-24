BIZTECH
Federal government starts preparing for Biden presidency | Money Talks
World markets have rallied with the Dow Jones hitting an all-time high after as US President Donald Trump gave his version of a concession. He hasn't admitted defeat just yet, but he's allowing the federal government to start work on the transition to a Joe Biden presidency. As Paolo Montecillo reports, the incoming administration is getting ready to usher in some big changes, which could reshape America's pandemic-hit economy. For more, we spoke to Gregory Daco in New York. He's the chief US economist at Oxford Economics. #JoeBiden #FederalGovernment #USpresident
November 24, 2020
