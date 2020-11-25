More COVID-19 measures introduced in the Turkish city of Trabzon

Almost 60 million people have been infected with COVID-19 and around 1.5 million have died from the pandemic globally. Turkey is witnessing a second wave with more than 7,000 new cases in the past 24 hours. And the increase in the number of cases have authorities in the Black Sea city of Trabzon worried. We speak to the Mayor of Trabzon Murat Zorluoglu. #Trabzon #COVID19 #Turkey