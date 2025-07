Scalpers corner markets during the Covid-19 pandemic

As manufacturers struggle to meet demands and restock their wares due to the Covid-19 pandemic, so-called "scalpers" use it as an opportunity to corner markets with bots and resell high-demand items such as gaming consoles and sneakers with massive profits. House of Hope 👉 http://trt.world/138s #Scalpers #PlayStation5 #XboxSeriesX