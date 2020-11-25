November 25, 2020
BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Scotland becomes first nation to make sanitary products free | Money Talks
Scotland is making female sanitary products available free to anyone who needs them. It's the first country in the world to do so.. But as Laila Humairah reports, it's just a small step to ending so-called 'period poverty' that holds back millions of women and girls around the world. #Scotland #PeriodPoverty #SanitaryProducts
Scotland becomes first nation to make sanitary products free | Money Talks
Explore