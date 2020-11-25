Gardening craze in the Philippines drives up plant prices | Money Talks

The Philippines is seeing a so-called 'plant-demic', as people turn to gardening to relieve stress and boredom from spending more time at home. Business is blooming for florists and nurseries, who have been struggling due to coronavirus lockdowns. But as Laila Humairah reports, the skyrocketing demand is also driving up plant poaching. #Philippines #GardeningCraze #