BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
UNCTAD: Israeli occupation of Gaza cost $16.7B in 2007-2018 | Money Talks
The UN's trade and development body has urged Israeli occupiers to re-open Gaza, as the economy teeters on the brink of collapse. In its latest report on the cost of the occupation, the UN Conference on Trade and Development says Palestinians should be allowed to trade freely with the rest of the occupied territories, and the world. The report says Israeli occupation of Gaza is estimated to have cost the economy 16.7-billion dollars between 2007 and 2018. That's six times the size of Gaza's GDP in 2018, or 107-percent of the total GDP of Palestine. Mahmoud El Khafif spoke to us from Cairo. He's the co-ordinator of The Assistance to the Palestinian People Unit at UNCTAD, and he's also the main author of the report. #GazaEconomy #UNtradeanddevelopment #IsraeliOccupation
UNCTAD: Israeli occupation of Gaza cost $16.7B in 2007-2018 | Money Talks
November 25, 2020
Explore
Israeli court extends detention of 7 soldiers accused of sexually abusing fellow servicemembers
Why Russia Is Backing Down in Its Dispute with Azerbaijan
Trump imposes 50% tariffs on all Brazilian goods in retaliation to Bolsonaro trial
Netanyahu says Palestinians should have 'freedom of choice' to leave Gaza
Trump courts West Africa in bid to foster trade
Hamas agrees to release 10 Israeli hostages amid tough Gaza ceasefire talks
South Korea court issues arrest warrant for ex-president Yoon
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
AI giant Nvidia makes history as first $4T company
US sanctions Francesca Albanese over push for ICC action against American, Israeli officials
US bulldozers held by Biden now arrive in Israel
Fidan to reaffirm Türkiye's commitment to regional cooperation at ASEAN meeting
Pakistan to deepen trade, tech and defence ties with Türkiye: Sharif
Trump tariffs create national disaster for tiny African country of Lesotho
X CEO Linda Yaccarino resigns after two years
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us