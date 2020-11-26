Tributes pour in for Argentinian football legend

One of the greatest footballers of all time, Diego Maradona has died at the age of 60 after suffering a heart attack. Three days of national mourning have been declared in Argentina and his body will lie in state at the presidential palace in Buenos Aires. To his compatriots, he was known as 'El Dios', which means The God. Natasha Hussain has more.