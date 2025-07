Tell Me: Women in Power

TRT World's Ayca Aydogdu shares your views and asks your questions from her home in self-isolation. Gender balance expert Avivah Wittenberg-Cox and business psychology professor Tomas Chamorro-Premuzic talk about gender roles in leadership and whether women are better leaders than men. Watch other episodes of ‘Tell Me’ 👉 http://trt.world/TellMe #genderroles #leadership #womenleaders