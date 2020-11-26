November 26, 2020
How important is President Trump’s pardon of Michael Flynn?
US President Donald Trump has pardoned Michael Flynn, the retired Army lieutenant general who served three weeks as his first national security adviser and then pleaded guilty twice to lying to federal investigators about his contacts with Russian officials. Constitutional lawyer John Snyder explains the significance of this pardon. #MichaelFlynn #DonaldTrump #RobertMueller
