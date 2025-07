Diego Maradona: 1960-2020 | Remembering the Legend

He was one of greatest to ever play football. He made millions of people fall in love with the game. He was a legend, a hero, an icon. He was Diego Maradona. Lance Santos speaks to South American Football Journalist Tim Vickery about the legend's life and his achievements. Why, What, Who? 👉 http://trt.world/1rms