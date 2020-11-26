Turkish court issues life sentences over failed 2016 coup

One of the largest trials connected to the failed coup in Turkey in 2016 has ended with life sentences for most of the 475 defendants. Among those found guilty are the army generals and pilots that commanded and carried out the coup attempt from Akinci Air Base. The base was the military command centre for the plot. Political analyst Onur Erim explains. #Turkey #failed2016coup #FethullahGulen