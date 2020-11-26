November 26, 2020
Vaccine hesitancy seen as hurdle to ending pandemic
We've been hearing the great news about the coronavirus vaccines this month, but will enough people be willing to take them? Anti-vaxxer views are well known, but there are others who are hesitant too, worried about how quickly the vaccines have been developed. TRT World Health Correspondent Nicola Hill has more. #vaccinehesitancy #COVID19 #antivaxxers'
