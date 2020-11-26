French Senate adopts resolution to recognise Nagorno-Karabakh as independent republic

The French Senate has passed a resolution calling on the government to recognise Nagorno-Karabakh as an independent republic. The vote comes weeks after a peace deal to end Armenia's 30-year occupation of the Azerbaijani territory was signed by Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia.