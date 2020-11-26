WORLD
1 MIN READ
Covid-19 Vaccine: A matter of trust?
Vaccines offer the best way out of the COVID-19 pandemic (we are told) and they are perhaps just weeks away for some people… developed in record time. But will everyone have faith in the science - and if not, could it hurt our chances of beating the virus? This is RT Guests: Melinda Mills University of Oxford Mark Emalfarb Founder and CEO of Dyadic Jennifer Reich Professor of Sociology at the University of Colorado Denver Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
November 26, 2020
