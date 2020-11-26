WORLD
1 MIN READ
Australia War Crimes Allegations Explained
A long awaited internal inquiry into Australia's military action in Afghanistan has found credible evidence that Australia’s special forces, including the SAS, unlawfully killed 39 Afghans; including prisoners, farmers and other civilians. In some cases, new recruits were commanded to get their first ‘kill’ by shooting people in their custody, a process known as ‘blooding’ Soldiers would also reportedly try to cover up their crimes with so-called ‘throwdowns’ by planting weapons and radios on the dead. As a result of this report there will be criminal investigations into a number of Australian soldiers. We analyse the fall-out with Heston Russell, a former Australian Special Forces Commander, Jawad Zawulistani, a human rights campaigner in Afghanistan and Luis Moreno Ocampo, the first prosecutor at the International Criminal Court.
Australia War Crimes Allegations Explained
November 26, 2020
Explore
Israeli court extends detention of 7 soldiers accused of sexually abusing fellow servicemembers
Why Russia Is Backing Down in Its Dispute with Azerbaijan
Trump imposes 50% tariffs on all Brazilian goods in retaliation to Bolsonaro trial
Netanyahu says Palestinians should have 'freedom of choice' to leave Gaza
Trump courts West Africa in bid to foster trade
Hamas agrees to release 10 Israeli hostages amid tough Gaza ceasefire talks
South Korea court issues arrest warrant for ex-president Yoon
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
AI giant Nvidia makes history as first $4T company
US sanctions Francesca Albanese over push for ICC action against American, Israeli officials
US bulldozers held by Biden now arrive in Israel
Fidan to reaffirm Türkiye's commitment to regional cooperation at ASEAN meeting
Pakistan to deepen trade, tech and defence ties with Türkiye: Sharif
Trump tariffs create national disaster for tiny African country of Lesotho
X CEO Linda Yaccarino resigns after two years
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us