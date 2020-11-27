November 27, 2020
What led to clashes between police and mourners at Maradona's funeral?
Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona has been buried in a private funeral on the outskirts of Buenos Aires. Earlier, mourners and police clashed at the funeral as thousands gathered to bid farewell. We ask sports journalist Francisco Aure about the footballer’s legacy. #DiegoMaradona #Maradonasfuneral #clashes
