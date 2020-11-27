November 27, 2020
Football legend buried in a private ceremony
Argentina has bid a final farewell to its favourite son, Diego Maradona. The football icon has been buried in a small ceremony in Buenos Aires. As Liz Maddock reports, the intimate ceremony stood in stark contrast to chaotic scenes earlier in the day, with fans desperate to see their hero one last time. Profilers / Explainers 👉 http://trt.world/136b #maradona #maradonafuneral #diegomaradona
