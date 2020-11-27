November 27, 2020
WORLD
EU Border Agency accused of covering up Greece's pushbacks
There is mounting evidence that the European Union's border agency has been complicit in Greece's illegal practice of pushing back migrants to Turkey, according to documents obtained by The New York Times. Turkish ambassador to the Czech Republic and the Former minister for EU Affairs Egemen Bagis weighs in on the implications of this accusations. #Greece #MigrantPushback #Frontex
