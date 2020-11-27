Is Donald Trump getting closer to accepting he's lost the election?

President Donald Trump says he will leave the White House, but, only if the Electoral College votes for Joe Biden, confirming him as the next president. That vote will take place on December 14th. This is the first time Trump has acknowledged he may lose, and it came in typical Trump style. We speak to Thom Brooks from Durham Law School. #DonaldTrump #JoeBiden #Defeat