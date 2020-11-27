November 27, 2020
How will the COVID-19 pandemic likely affect Buy Nothing Day this year?
Saturday is Buy Nothing Day - it began as a counter-culture movement by anti-capitalists in North America 28 years ago - and is now a global movement. Sustainable fashion stylist and founder of the Ethical Brand Directory Roberta Lee explains how the pandemic is affecting this year’s Black Friday. #BuyNothingDay #BlackFriday #COVID19
