Thousands of Muqtada al Sadr's supporters protest in Baghdad

Tens of thousands of supporters of Shia leader Muqtada al-Sadr are protesting in the capital Baghdad. It’s a show of force as preparations ramp up for parliamentary elections in June. The Sadrist movement had called for protests to back the reform of what it says is Iraq's corrupt state. Member of Baghdad Local Government Saad Al-Muttalibi has more. #MuqtadaalSadr #Baghdad #Sairoon