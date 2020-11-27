November 27, 2020
WORLD
US imposes $15,000 visa bond on 15 mostly African countries
The Trump administration has issued a new temporary rule this week for visitors coming into the US. The policy could require tourist and business travellers from mostly African countries to pay a bond of up to 15,000 US dollars before they travel. We speak to Immigration attorney Alexandra Ribe on the implications of these new visa policy. #DonaldTrump #$visabond #Africa
