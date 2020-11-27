NEXUS EXTRA: “I killed terrorists...now I save coral reefs”

Rudy Reyes is a former US Recon Marine who spearheaded missions in Afghanistan and Iraq. He and his team were involved in some of the heaviest battles in those countries. Now out of the military, Nexus speaks to Rudy about the pressures soldiers face in war; and after it. We also find out how he's encouraging fellow veterans to get involved in a new kind of mission.