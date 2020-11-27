WORLD
Israel’s UN Ambassador Meets With Prominent FETO Supporter
Turkish officials have condemned Israel’s envoy to the UN, for meeting with a known terrorist supporter. GIlad Erdan posted a picture on Twitter with NBA player Enes Kanter- who has openly supported FETO. The post also stated that they would work together to fight anti-Semitism. But the Turkish ambassador to the US quickly pointed out that FETO is known to have made anti-Semitic statements. The terrorist group orchestrated the 2016 failed coup. So what was the reason behind this meeting? Guests Mehmet Celik Managing Editor at Daily Sabah Vehbi Baysan Assistant Professor at Ibn Haldun University
November 27, 2020
