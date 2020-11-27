Turkey Condemns German Navy, Saying It Conducted an Illegal Search

Turkey has launched a probe into the unlawful search of their ship in international waters. The cargo vessel was carrying humanitarian aid to Libya. The commando style raid took place on November 22nd, where the Turkish crew was held at gunpoint. The inspection was part of the EU-led Operation Irini, which is supposed to enforce an arms embargo on Libya. In the end, German officials conceded that nothing illegal was found. Are tensions likely to escalate further between Turkey and the EU due to this latest incident? Guests Laura Batalla Adam Secretary General of the EU-Turkey Forum Tarik Oguzlu Professor at Antalya Bilim University