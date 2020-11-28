Tyson vs Jones Jr: Iconic boxing figures to face off in Los Angeles

Two boxing legends Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr will face-off Saturday night in an exhibition fight at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Despite both former world champions being in their 50s, and well past their primes, they have promised not to hold anything back. Lance Santos has more.