Ski season under threat as Germany pushes for an EU-wide ban

Europe's Christmas ski season is under threat, as Germany pushes for an EU-wide ban on ski holidays. Coronavirus clusters in Alpine resorts played a major role in the spread of coronavirus earlier this year, but shutting the multi-billion dollar industry will have a devastating economic impact. France and Italy are backing Germany on the issue, but as Sarah Morice reports, Austria is unlikely to agree. Coronavirus Pandemic (latest updates) 👉http://trt.world/1368 #Skiing #Pandemic #Europe