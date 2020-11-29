November 29, 2020
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Palestinians react to controversial Nobel Peace Prize nominations
“They should be awarded the prize for forced displacement and destruction.” Palestinians react to the controversial Nobel Peace Prize nominations of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and UAE Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Palestine-Israel Conflict 👉 http://trt.world/16qd #NobelPeacePrize #Netanyahu #Palestine
Palestinians react to controversial Nobel Peace Prize nominations
Explore