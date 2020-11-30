India's medical services struggle to cope with cases

India has reported more than 9.3 million coronavirus cases since the outbreak of the pandemic, with more than 40 thousand in the last 24-hours. That's the world's second-highest, just behind the United States. But with an underfunded health system, medical services are struggling to cope. Coronavirus in India 🇮🇳 👉http://trt.world/13f8 #indiacoronavirus #coronavirusinindia #indiacovid19