November 30, 2020
Red Cross says hospitals struggling to care for patients in Tigray region of Ethiopia
The International Committee of the Red Cross says hospitals in Mekelle, capital of the Ethiopian region of Tigray, are running low on supplies to care for the wounded. It comes a day after the government announced military operations were completed in the region. We speak to ICRC spokesperson Crystal Wells. #Mekelle #Hospitals #medicalsupply
