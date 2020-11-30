'Kaavan the elephant' arrives safely in Cambodia, greeted by Cher

After decades of living in terrible conditions in captivity, Kaavan, aka the 'world's loneliest elephant', is starting a new life in Cambodia. It took years of public outcry and high-profile campaigns for the elephant to finally be released from the Islamabad zoo. Four Paws spokesperson Martin Bauer Has more. #Kaavan #Cambodia #loneliestelephant