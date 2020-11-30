November 30, 2020
WHO warns more funds needed in global battle against Malaria
The global fight against Malaria is under threat as the coronavirus pandemic disrupts eradication efforts and diverts funding. That's the warning from the World Health Organization's latest Malaria report. Malariologist pioneering new ways to control mosquitos and Malaria Bart Knols weighs in. #Malaria #COVID19 #WorldHealthOrganization
