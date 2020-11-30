US commercial fishing industry suffers during pandemic | Money Talks

The US commercial fishing industry experienced a 30% drop in revenue when COVID-19 hit in March, according to the National Seafood Association. As restaurants, cafeterias and catering halls shut down, New York's wholesale fish sellers felt the blow. Kyoko Gasha has more on how they've had to change their business models to stay afloat. #UScommercialFishing #Pandemic #FishingIndustry