Philip Green's Arcadia on brink of collapse during pandemic | Money Talks
British retail group, Arcadia is on the verge of collapsing and becoming the first major corporate casualty of the pandemic. The group, run by the self-described "King of the High Street" Philip Green, has 550 stores and employs 13,000 people. The group includes names like Top Shop. In recent years it has been losing market share to newer, online rivals. And the effects of the COVID-19 lockdown have delivered a potentially fatal blow. Simon McGregor-Wood has more. Craig Erlam joined us live in London, he's a Senior Market analyst at OANDA. #Arcadia #UKretailsales #UKlockdowns
November 30, 2020
