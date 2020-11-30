November 30, 2020
BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Christmas tree sales boosted as France deems them essential | Money Talks
You can't have Christmas without a Christmas tree. That seems to be the thinking in France, where the agriculture minister has officially classified the festive firs as "essential items". The decree couldn't come soon enough for an industry that's been badly cut down by the pandemic. Miranda Lin tells us more. #christmas #EssentialItems #France
