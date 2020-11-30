BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
British firm develops process to make diamonds from air | Money Talks
As the popular song goes, diamonds are forever. But mining just one carat of the costly arm candy results in long-lasting impact on the environment too. The nearly 90-billion-dollar diamond industry has also had to come to terms with accusations that it fuels conflict in war-torn countries. Now, a British company has developed a process to make diamonds out of thin air, and clean it at the same time. As Tayyibe Aydin reports, it could help the industry polish up its image. #Diamonds #Carbondioxide #SkyDiamonds
British firm develops process to make diamonds from air | Money Talks
November 30, 2020
Explore
Israeli court extends detention of 7 soldiers accused of sexually abusing fellow servicemembers
Why Russia Is Backing Down in Its Dispute with Azerbaijan
Trump imposes 50% tariffs on all Brazilian goods in retaliation to Bolsonaro trial
Netanyahu says Palestinians should have 'freedom of choice' to leave Gaza
Trump courts West Africa in bid to foster trade
Hamas agrees to release 10 Israeli hostages amid tough Gaza ceasefire talks
South Korea court issues arrest warrant for ex-president Yoon
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
AI giant Nvidia makes history as first $4T company
US sanctions Francesca Albanese over push for ICC action against American, Israeli officials
US bulldozers held by Biden now arrive in Israel
Fidan to reaffirm Türkiye's commitment to regional cooperation at ASEAN meeting
Pakistan to deepen trade, tech and defence ties with Türkiye: Sharif
Trump tariffs create national disaster for tiny African country of Lesotho
X CEO Linda Yaccarino resigns after two years
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us