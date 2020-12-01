WORLD
Recounts reconfirm Trump's loss in key swing states
The US states of Arizona and Wisconsin certified their election results on Monday. And they awarded their combined 21 electoral votes to Joe Biden. President Donald Trump is still saying he lost because of fraudulent ballots - something his campaign has not yet been able to prove. Meanwhile, Biden is pressing ahead with the presidential transition, and making history in the process. Yasmine El-Sabawi reports. 2020 Presidential Race 🇺🇸 👉 http://trt.world/Race2020 #uselection #swingstates #recount
December 1, 2020
