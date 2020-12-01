December 1, 2020
How is Syria dealing with COVID-19 pandemic?
A record 235 million people will need humanitarian assistance and protection next year, a near- 40 per cent increase on 2020 which is “almost entirely from COVID-19”, the UN’s emergency relief chief said on Tuesday. We speak to Nasr al Hariri from the National Coalition of Syrian Revolution and Opposition Forces about how Syria is coping with the pandemic. #UN #Syria #COVID19
